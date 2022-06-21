Prince William To Ditch Queen's 'never Complain, Never Explain' Mantra: Report

Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has reportedly been planning to ditch the Queen’s age-old mantra of ‘never complain, never explain’ in an attempt to do image rebuilding presented by the monarchy. A royal source told The Daily Mail on June 20 that the Prince is expected to throw out the Queen’s mantra and instead desires to make The Royal Family more available to the public.

Prince William has also recently opted for the approach where he has been “speaking out of heart” about issues, sources informed, adding that this is something he learned from his father, the Prince of Wales whom he recently lost.

Queen Elizabeth II for over several years has followed the unofficial royal motto “never complain, never explain”, following the dramatic unfolding of the events related to Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the 1980s and 1990s. But the Duke of Cambridge is now reshaping those ideals.

“People are simply not going to be happy with silence any more. The Queen's approach has worked very well for her during a more deferential age, with different forms of communication,” a source from the Palace was reported as saying. “William is working out how to take the best of what his grandmother has done and make it relevant today,” they revealed further.

No longer intends to court controversy

Royal Palace source iterated that Prince of Wales was earlier ridiculed for his opinion on climate change. And so, Duke of Cambridge has taken a lesson from his father and is being careful “how you pursue” matters related to public at large. “He's also learnt from the Prince of Wales that there are things he holds dear that will require the same kind of courage from him,” a source told the British newspaper.

“If he thinks something is right, then he believes he has a responsibility to speak out because of the privilege that comes with his role,” they stressed. As Prince William no longer intends to court controversy, he’s willing to take risks to reform how monarchy is perceived. He is also learning more about how to handle the media, sources at Royal Palace informed.

William has commenced to make “big moves” and decisions including blocking his uncle Prince Andrew’s return to royal life who was recently involved in a sex scandal. “William is working out is how to take the best of what his grandmother has done and make it relevant today,” Royal source elaborated.