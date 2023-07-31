Prince William channelled his inner chef on Sunday, flipping burgers and serving them to customers from a food van near London Bridge. “Morning everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go,” he said in a clip shared later in the day that features him readying the burgers on the counter as royal fans gaze in astonishment.

The Prince of Wales' unexpected stint aimed to draw in more subscribers for popular YouTube channel Sorted Food, which offers reviews of kitchen tools and shares easy and environmentally-friendly recipes for all kinds of meals. The 41-year-old prince shed light on the Earthshot Burger, a one-of-a-kind potato-based spicy burger that comes with chili, ginger, garlic, and pickled veggies inside a bun.

“So, for those of you who don't know, the Earthshot Prize is there to repair and regenerate the planet. Everything you see here comes from the winners from last year. So the box you're about to eat in is built (by) a company called Notpla and there's no plastic involved, they've come up with a seaweed coating," he said.

Prince William serves burgers with an Indian touch

He also revealed that one of the constituents of the dish hails from a greenhouse in India. "The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution," the royal heir said.

For diners outside the food truck, watching the future King prepare burgers, was a treat in itself. "My brain took three seconds to buffer. Am I dreaming? Have I had enough sleep?" said one, as another person added, "I was lost for words". Sorted Food's co-founder Jamie Spafford also swooned over the prince, admitting that "Being joined at our studio and in the food truck by Prince William was a real 'pinch me' moment - hearing him explain how passionate he is about helping the planet and what the Earthshot Prize is doing was incredibly inspiring, and has already given us a lot of ideas for future projects to work on with our community."