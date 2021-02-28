Prince William Warns Social Media Is Flooded With 'misinformation' About COVID Vaccine

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have warned that anti-vaccination messages are rife on social media and urged those eligible to get jabs. The royal couple has taken part in a video call with members of the British public to promote the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They spoke with families who admitted to being nervous about receiving the vaccine after reading misinformation online and they further used the call to try and encourage more people to get the jab.

According to footage released by the royal couple, Prince William said, “Social media is awash sometimes with lots of rumours and misinformation”.

The couple spoke to two women who are clinically vulnerable and eligible for first jabs soon. In one clip, a woman called Shivali, who has type 2 diabetes, said that she had read a lot of social media posts that made her “a bit nervous” about getting vaccinated. Prince William, however, responded to her saying that she just needs to be a little bit careful about where she gets information from.

The Duke of Cambridge added, “Catherine and I are not medical experts by any means but if it's any consolation we can wholeheartedly support having vaccinations, it's really, really important”.

The prince went on to say that vaccine uptake so far has been “amazing”. He said that the task now, however, is to ensure that younger generations feel that it’s really important for them to have it. Further, the royal couple also spoke to Fiona Doyle and her daughter Ciara as well and echoed the same.

It was great to hear from Shivali and Fiona - who both have long-term health conditions, and are now eligible to receive the #Covid19 vaccine 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lf5yPAUPlm — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2021

Queen says vaccine ‘didn’t hurt at all’

Meanwhile, Duke and Duchess’ video comes after the 94-year-old Queen urged people to take up the vaccine. Prince William echoed his grandmother in speaking out publicly about the vaccine. The Queen had directly appealed to the British public to get vaccinated, highlighting the importance of “thinking of others”.

Queen Elizabeth had said that the vaccine shot “didn’t hurt at all” when she received it in January, along with Prince Philip. She had said that those who feared getting the jab, “ought to think about other people rather than themselves”. It is worth noting that the royal family has been speaking out as health officials have voiced concerns over lower take-up among ethnic minority communities.

