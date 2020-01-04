Prince William's Throwback Picture In Chitral Breaks Internet

A picture of Prince William sitting on a rock in Baroghil Pass with Chiantar glacier in the background is going viral on social media. The Duke of Cambridge shared the picture on Instagram at the New Year with a message expressing his fears about the melting glaciers. Prince William visited Pakistan in October 2019, along with his wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Read: Earthshot Prize Announced By Prince William And Kate To 'repair The Earth'

An eye-opening message by Prince William

The picture is not just going viral on social media but also on the streets of Chitral where the photograph can be seen in the printed form on the shops and the backscreens of vehicles in the city. Prince William visited Chitral District in Khyber-Pakhtunkwa province on October 16 and the picture was reportedly taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. The local residents were overwhelmed by the selection of the Chitral-based picture by Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Read: Kate Middleton & Prince William To Make Big Announcement Soon, Says Royal Commentator

Read: Kensington Palace Shares Picture Of Prince William Clicked By Kate Middleton

Prince William flew to the valley in the extreme north of Chitral to watch the process of disintegration of glaciers there. Prince William expressed concern over the rapidly melting glacier at Chitral and highlighted the growing issue of global warming. Prince William said that human beings can solve the problem if they want by leading innovative ideas to combat climate change.

Read: Royal Christmas Tree And Home Decor Of Prince William And Kate Middleton; Inside Pics

Prince William was born to Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales on June 21, 1982. Prince William was made Duke of Cambridge in 2011 after he married Kate Middleton. William is second in the line of succession to the British throne after his father Prince Charles. In December 2009, William completed his 44 weeks of training as an officer cadet and was commissioned in the Blues and Royals. William has also served in the British Armed Forces and worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Read: Kate Middleton & Prince William To Make Big Announcement Soon, Says Royal Commentator

