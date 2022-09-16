Princes William And Harry To Stand Vigil In Their Military Uniforms By The Queen's Coffin

As UK mourns the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the British royal family has been engaged in preparations for the funeral. Ahead of the Queen's funeral that will take place on September 19, all her eight grandchildren including Princes William and Harry, are set to stand vigil by her coffin in London's Westminster Hall on September 17 evening. As per reports, Queen Elizabeth's coffin itself carries a specific historic significance with it. As reported by the BBC, the Oak coffin was made decades ago with a liner of lead that makes it especially heavy and requires at least eight people to carry it.

Moreover, at the request of King Charles III, both the princes will wear their military uniforms at the vigil. William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have served in the British military. Although Prince William was previously seen donning his military uniform during funeral duties and services, Prince Harry was not. This was due to the fact that in accordance to the King’s previous guidance, only working members of the royal family were permitted to wear their military uniforms during the ceremonial events leading up to the queen's state funeral.

The Royal family’s military service

Prince William's profile on BBC narrates how, after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2005, Prince William had joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as an officer cadet following which he completed a 44-week training course and was commissioned as an army officer in the Household Cavalry (Blues and Royals) as a second lieutenant December 2006.

Thereafter, in order to pursue a career in flying, the prince joined the Royal Air Force, further undergoing training to be a search-and-rescue pilot. During his military service, he carried out 156 search-and-rescue operations as a part of the C-Flight, 22 Squadron at RAF Valley in Anglesey and was regularly deployed to the Falkland Islands.

On the other hand, a report by the BBC narrates how Prince Harry had also joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to begin his training as an officer cadet in 2005, and got commissioned as an officer in the Blues and Royals in 2006. He has served in the British Army for 10 years, later being promoted to the rank of a captain. Additionally, he undertook two tours in Afghanistan.

According to another report by BBC, the Queen herself had donned a uniform, joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945. In doing so, she became the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Forces as an active member.

Image: AP