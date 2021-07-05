Princes William, Harry 'barely Spoke' At Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling: Reports

Despite Prince William and Harry coming together for unveiling the statue of Princess Diana, their late mother, the two brothers barely spoke with each other, reports have revealed. They both attended a ‘special’ ceremony honouring what would have been her 60th birthday. Even when they walked into the newly redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace shoulder to shoulder, smiling for the press, they spent just about 20 minutes together in the same room after the ceremony, hardly exchanging any words.

According to Fox News, the once inseparable brothers were in fact putting up an outward show of unity as they assembled this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother's legacy.

A royal historian Robert Lacey told PEOPLE, observing the statue unveiling, that the two royal siblings were trying hard to demonstrate a constructive way of dealing with differences as they posed for the cameras. Harry and William were paying tribute to their mother brushing grudges der the carpet, and acknowledging the more important things and basically doing that in a way that warmed everyone's heart, Lacy who composed a book Battle of Brothers on tensions and rifts between royal brothers William, 39, and Harry, 36, said.

Princess Diana's protection aide calls it 'joint effort'

Meanwhile, an aide in charge of personal protection of Princess Diana and her sons in the 80s called the brothers’ coming together as a “joint effort”, although the two did not have a one-on-one verbal exchange as such, and put on a “show” for the outside world. Harry also immediately left for the US after the statue unveiling, which was his first appearance together with his brother since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April. This was also the first time that the two brothers stood so close to each other since tensions simmered after Harry’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s alleged racism, and indifference against the Royals in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Experts called it “keeping civil,” cordial public appearance, and presenting a united front, although nothing much has changed between them. The two did not deliver individual speeches but instead handed out a joint statement remembering their mother's "love, strength, and character.”