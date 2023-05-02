Princess Anne Doubts Her Brother 'Charles Will Change' After Coronation

Princess Royal Anne, the second child of late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, said on Monday, May 1, that the coronation of Charles as the UK's king wouldn't change her brother. Speaking to a Canadian broadcaster CBC, Anne, 72, insisted that King Charles is “committed” to public service for the British people and that he will “remain true” to his duties even after the coronation. Charles has carried out royal duties for nearly 70 years, the longest in Britain's history. Anne said that the monarch is the “key” figure in the Royal family and that “we see ourselves as there to support that role."

"You know what you’re getting because he’s been practising for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change. You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true," Princess Royal Anne told the broadcaster. “What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy in the way it can convey continuity, of service, of understanding,” she added.

Monarchy provides long-term stability: Anne

In context to the rumours that King Charles was planning to shrink the Royals' figure, and cut down the size of his staff members to scale down the monarchy, Princess Anne noted that he came up with the plan when there were “few more people around". She is believed to be speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who stepped down from their royal duties. Prince Andrew was stripped of royal and military titles in January 2022 and his public service responsibilities in 2019. “It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I would say. I’m not quite sure what else we can do,” Anne said. She also refused to have a stance on growing dissent for monarchy in Commonwealth nations, including Canada, saying that it is “not a conversation that I would necessarily have."

“I think it’s perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion. But I would just underline that the monarchy provides — with the constitution — a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way," Anne told the broadcaster in context to monarchy in commonwealth nations.

Anne's talk comes ahead of the much-anticipated coronation event in the UK. Earlier today, Charles and Camilla were attending a reception at the Palace of Westminster. They met members of both Houses of Parliament and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.