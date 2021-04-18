Princess Anne Only Woman To Walk Behind Prince Philip's Funeral Casket: Here's Who She Is

During Prince Philip's funeral, who died at the age of 99 years, the only woman, who was present among the group of senior Royals, who walked behind his casket during its final journey to Sy. George's Cathedral as Princess Royal, Anne. 70-years-old Anne is Philip's second child and only daughter with a busy and prominent role in the Royal family. Anne is 15th in line for the throne, behind her brothers, Charles, Andrew and Edward and their children and grandchildren.

Princess Anne walks behind casket in Prince Philip's funeral proession

Traditionally, only men follow the casket during royal funeral processions, but Anne, dressed in a black coat with her military medals had joined the men on Saturday, echoing her 2002 role during the funeral of her grandmother, the Queen Mother.

After her father's death, Anne in a statement said, "You know it's going to happen but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well-lived and service gave that I most wanted to emulate."

During an interview with ITV, Anne recalled that during the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, Philip encouraged William and Harry, then ages 15 and 12, to walk in the funeral procession behind their mother's casket. In footage from the event, Philip was seen placing a hand on Harry's shoulder, offering comfort after his mother was killed in a car crash.

Anne said, "I seem to remember him saying that in fact, it was a question of, 'If you'll do it, I'll do it.' And that was him as a grandfather saying, 'If you want me to be there — if that's what you want to do — if you want me to be there, I will be there."

Who is Princess Anne?

Princess Anne married and later divorced Captain Mark Phillips, and broke with tradition by choosing not to give her children, Peter and Zara Phillips, formal royal titles. Now married to retired Naval office Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, she has five grandchildren.

Anne explained her decision in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair. "I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she said. "So I think that was probably the right thing to do." 70-years-old Anne is a decorated equestrian who competed in the Olympic games in Montreal and was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1971.

(Image: AP)