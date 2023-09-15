Princess Diana’s ‘black Sheep’ Knit Becomes The Costliest Sweater Ever Sold At Auction

For many, a dress or a casual tee from the '90s is unlikely to make it out again from one's wardrobe as sartorial trends change by the minute. But when it comes to Princess Diana, no piece is out of style. Not even a sheep-design knitwear she once wore at a polo match.

In New York on Thursday, the late royal made headlines and history yet again when her red sweater went up for auction. The red garment, which features a black sheep among the white, was originally expected to go under the hammer for a range of $50,000 to $80,000.

However, after 44 bids in total, it sold for 14 times higher than expected, as per Sotheby’s. As a result, it set the record for the highest price ever paid at an auction for clothes worn by the Princess. It was auctioned for $1.1 million. It shattered the record previously held by the royal's Victor Edelstein ball gown that was designed in 1989, CNN reported.

Everything you need to know about the record-breaking sweater

Earlier this year, the stunning maroon velvet piece garnered $604,800 at an auction. On the other hand, the sweater sold on Thursday is part of Lady Diana Spencer's legacy and the athleisure trend she began among Britons in the 80s and 90s. She sported the black sheep sweater while she was engaged to then Prince Charles III.

It was designed in 1979 by Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne under the label Warm & Wonderful. Princess Diana only wore the sweater briefly, and handed it back to Buckingham Palace after noticing a small snag. She then received a replacement piece that she wore again at a polo match in 1983.

Decades later, the quirky piece has now broken another record and has become the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction, dethroning a cardigan that American musician Kurt Cobain wore during a Nirvana performance on MTV Unplugged. “We are thrilled that this cherished sweater has now found a new home, carrying with it the enduring legacy of Princess Diana,” designers Muir and Osborne said in a statement.