Princess Diana's Brother Lambasts Donald Trump Over Lewd Remark

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, dispelled former US President Donald Trump's latest claim about his late sister through a scathing post on Twitter. Recently, the ex-president teased his upcoming book titled 'Letters to Trump', which is said to comprise explosive private missives written to Trump by some of the most popular figures from around the world, including Princess Diana.

In a recent interview with Breitbart News, Trump said that he was on good terms with many world leaders and icons, and "every one of them kissed my a**". “I think they’re going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**," he said.

On Wednesday, Spencer slammed the tasteless remark and said that contrary to what Trump thinks, Princess Diana perceived him as ''worse than an a**l fissure.'' He also claimed that the erstwhile president used the royal's ''good name'' to ''sell some real estate.'.

Charles Spencer questions veracity of 'Letters to Trump'

''Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his a**e”, since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York - she clearly viewed him as worse than an a**l fissure," Spencer tweeted.

Trump, through his book, attempts to unveil how highly some powerful people in the world think of him. 'Letters to Trump', which is set to hit shelves on April 25, will feature personal letters written by Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Richard Nixon and others.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first inappropriate comment that Trump has made about Princess Diana. In an interview conducted in 1997, Trump told radio show host Howard Stern that he thinks he could have "nailed" her, as she was "actually really beautiful," The Independent reported.