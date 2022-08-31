Princess Diana's Death Anniversary: Remembering Her Legacy Through Iconic Photos

Quick links:
Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London, August 4, 1987. The crowd wanted to wish the queen on her 87th birthday.
Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, can be seen on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, July 29, 1981.
Diana, Princess of Wales is photographed by youngsters during her visit to Alice Springs, Australia, March 21, 1983.
Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and their sons, Princes William, and Harry begin a cycle ride, on June 1, 1989, around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, with their new baby son, Prince Harry.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, take home their newborn son Prince William, as they leave St. Mary's Hospital in London.
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement, on Feb. 24, 1981.