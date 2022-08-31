Last Updated:

Princess Diana's Death Anniversary: Remembering Her Legacy Through Iconic Photos

From Princess Diana's personal moments with family to photoshoots promoting causes she cared about deeply, take a look at the late Princess of Wales' pictures.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Remembering Princess Diana
1/8
IMAGE: AP

Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London, August 4, 1987. The crowd wanted to wish the queen on her 87th birthday. 

Remembering Princess Diana
2/8
IMAGE: AP

Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, can be seen on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, July 29, 1981. 

Remembering Princess Diana
3/8
IMAGE: AP

Diana, Princess of Wales is photographed by youngsters during her visit to Alice Springs, Australia, March 21, 1983. 

Remembering Princess Diana
4/8
IMAGE: AP

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and their sons, Princes William, and Harry begin a cycle ride, on June 1, 1989, around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles. 

Remembering Princess Diana
5/8
IMAGE: AP

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, with their new baby son, Prince Harry. 

Remembering Princess Diana
6/8
IMAGE: AP

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, take home their newborn son Prince William, as they leave St. Mary's Hospital in London. 

Remembering Princess Diana
7/8
IMAGE: AP

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement, on Feb. 24, 1981. 

Remembering Princess Diana
8/8
IMAGE: AP

Princess Diana smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace in Spain, where the Royal family is on holiday with the Spanish King Juan Carlos.

