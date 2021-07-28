Last Updated:

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Marries Michael Lewis; See Pics Of Wedding Gowns

Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis exchanged vows at Villa Aldo Brandini in Frascati, just outside Rome. Take a look at Princess Diana's niece’s stunning gowns.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Dreamy wedding of Kitty Spencer
1/9
dolcegabbana/Instagram

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer tied the knot with fashion mogul Michael Lewis in a grand wedding in Italy on July 24. 

Dreamy wedding of Kitty Spencer
2/9
KittySpencer/Instagram

While the wedding ceremony was straight out a fairy tale, all eyes were on Lady Spencer, who is the daughter of late Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, as she wore five different dresses.

Dreamy wedding of Kitty Spencer
3/9
dolcegabbana/Instagram

For the big day, Spencer wore different custom gowns by the Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana and her bridal gown seeks inspiration from the past. 

Dreamy wedding of Kitty Spencer
4/9
dolcegabbana/Instagram

As for the other four dresses, Spencer opted for various flower-strewn couture gowns and accessories. She was seen in a gown in tones of pastel blue with pink and green floral embroidery.

Dreamy wedding of Kitty Spencer
5/9
dolcegabbana/Instagram

Additionally, Spencer was also seen in a cocktail dress made from gold and silver beads. The gown featured floral embellishments all along its border. 

Dreamy wedding of Kitty Spencer
6/9
dolcegabbana/Instagram

Spencer was also seen in a double organza hand-painted silk gown embellished with flowers and crystals. The gown featured floral embellishments all along its border. 

Dreamy wedding of Kitty Spencer
7/9
dolcegabbana/Instagram

She was also seen in a green and cream creation featuring a full skirt and a bodice embellished with flower patterns and crystals.

Dreamy wedding of Kitty Spencer
8/9
dolcegabbana/Instagram

While taking to Instagram, Dolce & Gabbana said, “The looks included an illusion baby-blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers”.  

Dreamy wedding of Kitty Spencer
9/9
@WORLD_ROYALTY/TWITTER

The bride was walked down the aisle by her brother Louis Spencer and half brother Samuel Aitken. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | US full 'buck' moon tainted orange due to raging wildfire smoke

IN PICS | US full 'buck' moon tainted orange due to raging wildfire smoke