Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Marries Michael Lewis; See Pics Of Wedding Gowns

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer tied the knot with fashion mogul Michael Lewis in a grand wedding in Italy on July 24.
While the wedding ceremony was straight out a fairy tale, all eyes were on Lady Spencer, who is the daughter of late Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, as she wore five different dresses.
For the big day, Spencer wore different custom gowns by the Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana and her bridal gown seeks inspiration from the past.
As for the other four dresses, Spencer opted for various flower-strewn couture gowns and accessories. She was seen in a gown in tones of pastel blue with pink and green floral embroidery.
Additionally, Spencer was also seen in a cocktail dress made from gold and silver beads. The gown featured floral embellishments all along its border.
Spencer was also seen in a double organza hand-painted silk gown embellished with flowers and crystals. The gown featured floral embellishments all along its border.
She was also seen in a green and cream creation featuring a full skirt and a bodice embellished with flower patterns and crystals.
While taking to Instagram, Dolce & Gabbana said, “The looks included an illusion baby-blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers”.