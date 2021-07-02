Princess Diana's Statue: Who Are The Three Children Around Her? Sculptor Reveals

On July 1, what could have been Diana’s 60th birthday, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled the much-awaited statue of Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace. Four years after it was announced, the bronze statue found its permanent home Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace, a place the princess once cherished. The statue shows a larger-than-life Princess Diana surrounded by three children and is the product of Ian Rank-Broadley and was commission by the Duke of Cambridge and Sussex. While there was some confusion regarding who the three children were, the sculptor recently revealed their reason.

Who are three children surrounding Diana statue?

Explaining the reason behind showing Princess Diana with three children, Rank-Broadley reportedly said that he believed Princess would have appeared “isolated” if she stood alone in solitary fashion. Since one of the things that her friends and family members fondly remember is how “friendly and gregarious person” she was while having a “particular warmth” for children. While the three children do not represent her children, the sculptor said that their presence in the statue “alludes to her humanitarian work and shows she was a great comfort."

Meanwhile, a statement from the palace said: "The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion."

Prince Harry reunited with brother Prince William for the ceremony of Diana statue unveiling that took place in Sunken Garden one of the places that Princess of Wales cherished the most in the Kensington Palace. During the brief ceremony, both William and Harry pulled away a green cloth covering the statue that uncovered the bronze figure of their late mother along with three children depicting her later years of life.

Both brothers issued a statement after their feud was also disclosed publicly by the Duke of Sussex in interviews and said, “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they added.

IMAGE: AP/Facebook

