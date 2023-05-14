Princess Kate Opens Liverpool's Eurovision Final In Piano Performance

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Kate formed part of a pre-recorded video section that kicked off the show and also featured stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder, and Joss Stone. In the short clip, the royal is seen playing an instrumental piano performance, recorded earlier this month in Windsor Castle's Crimson Drawing Room. The video also features last year's Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra performing Stefania in Kyiv's iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station.

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb May 13, 2023



Princess of Wales surprises at Eurovision

In the video, she played a short, instrumental piano performance, which was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

Wearing a one-shoulder royal blue gown - in a nod to Ukraine - and with her hair in loose curls, she sat against a backdrop of sparkling chandeliers and golden mirrors. The piece of music was specially created for her by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

Overtly political lyrics, signs and symbols are banned from this event and united by music is the motto. The video also featured last year's winner's Kalush Orchestra singing Stefania in the iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine, as per media reports. Apart from that, there have been other appearances which included rapper Ms Banks, professional ballet company Ballet Black and musician Bolt Strings. Acts from 26 countries competed on Saturday at a live final at the Liverpool Arena, which was co-hosted by Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina. It featured a performance by other Ukrainian performers, and images of Ukraine were shown before each act performs.

It is to be noted that Kate's surprise appearance comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Liverpool Arena last month. Further, during the royal couple's visit, they lit up the arena with lights to mark the opening ceremony and talked to UK hopeful Mae Muller, with the King telling her: "We will be watching you with great interest - egging you on, " reported \the local UK newspaper.