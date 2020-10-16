Princeton To Pay $1.2 Million To Women Professors In Gender Pay Disparity Case

After the US Department of Labour reviewed the status of women professors’ salaries between 2012 and 2014 in Princeton University’s gender pay disparity case, the university was asked to pay over $1 million. According to an early Resolution Conciliation Agreement between the US Department of Labour, Office of Federal Contract Compliance (OFCCP), and the Trustees of Princeton University, the Ivy League university was asked to pay $925,000 in back pay and $250,000 as future salary to the women professors after discrepancies were found in an investigation.

“Princeton women professors received less pay than male professors,” the Fed authorities revealed in the document.

Duties vary, and so does pay

Princeton University spokesman Ben Chang said in an official statement said that the University has “contested the OFCCP’s allegation,” adding, “because it was based on a flawed statistical model that grouped all full professors together regardless of department.” Further, Chang said that the claims thus “bore no resemblance to how the University actually hires, evaluates, and compensates its faculty.” Chang’s statement comes in the backdrop of the Department of Labour’s investigation, which was carried out as an ordinary compliance review. However, the OFCCP, preliminary findings showed that the women employees were paid lower salaries than “similarly situated” male professors between 2012 and 2014 at Princeton.

“The analysis by the department is the correct way to compare similarly situated full professors, given that academic disciplines function as separate labor markets for purposes of hiring and compensation,” Chang explained.

Chang further justified the difference in the pay saying that the professor of English cannot perform the duties of a professor in the Physics department and hence the pay gap. Chang also claimed that the university’s statistical analyses for 2012-14 “found no meaningful pay disparities based on gender.” Princeton was in full compliance with both the letter and the spirit of the law and was prepared to resolve the dispute to avoid lengthy and costly litigation, the University said in a statement.

