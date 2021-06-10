Priti Patel Targeted: Two Men Charged For 'racist' Social Media Video Aimed At UK Minister

Two men have been charged over a social media video featuring ‘racist’ remarks against UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement on June 9 that Jake Henderson, 28, of Retford, and Robert Cumming, 26, of Doncaster have now been summoned to appear in court for targetting Priti Patel with derogatory remarks. Both men are charged with “sending a grossly offensive message” by social media. The arrest followed complaints in relation to the video posted on social media in January this year. Henderson and Cumming have to appear in the court on June 29 after they were summoned on May 29.

The police said in a statement, “Two men will appear in court in connection with a report of a video shared on social media containing racist comments toward Home Secretary Priti Patel.”

“Jake Henderson, 28, of Retford, and Robert Cumming, 26, of Doncaster, have been summoned to appear in court to face a charge of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network in connection with the incident between 20 and 23 January,” it added.

Such reports ‘are taken very seriously’

Nottinghamshire Police Superintendent Kev Broadhead said in a statement, “Reports of this nature are taken very seriously. Working with the Crown Prosecution Service we are now in a position to charge two people in connection with the offence. This is an active case and people should not publish or share anything online that could potentially impact on a fair trial during court proceedings."

Meanwhile, Janine Smith, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands also said, "Following complaints in relation to a video targeted at Home Secretary Priti Patel and posted on social media in January 2021, the CPS has authorised Nottinghamshire police to charge Jake Henderson and Robert Cumming with sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network.”

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider. Proceedings against Jake Henderson and Robert Cumming are active and nothing should be published or shared online that could in any way jeopardise the defendants' right to a fair trial,” Smith added.

