Protest Outside Pakistan High Commission In London Against Attacks On Christian Community

A gathering of Christians from across Europe congregated outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Monday to voice their strong condemnation against the escalating incidents of church burnings, desecration, and attacks targeting the Christian community in Pakistan.

The demonstrators expressed their outrage particularly in response to the appalling assault on 21 churches and numerous Christian residences in Jaranwala, Pakistan. This violence was reportedly incited by allegations of Quran desecration. The protesters called for the swift apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for these reprehensible acts.

A recent incident that sparked outrage involved the arrest of a young Christian under Pakistan's blasphemy law and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) of 2016. The individual was taken into custody for reposting and sharing purportedly inflammatory content, contributing to the escalation of hostility against Christians in Jaranwala. The arrest transpired in Chak 186/9-L, as reported by Dawn News.

According to an investigative report by Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), the violence in Jaranwala on August 16 resulted in the destruction of 19 churches, with two additional churches and various prayer spaces and community halls suffering damage. The situation extended beyond places of worship, with a total of 89 Christian households being set ablaze, including the homes of clergy members. Additionally, 15 residences endured partial damage.

Over 400 houses affected: Report

Over 400 houses in total were affected by the violence, compelling over 10,000 Christians to seek refuge in sugarcane fields and other hiding spots during the initial onslaught. The HRFP report, which was compiled through on-site investigations, victim interviews, and engagement with various stakeholders, exposed the grim reality that household belongings were plundered and the remainder incinerated.

The HRFP team encountered victims and families who recounted their tales of victimisation, religious persecution, loss, and immediate needs. Many victims bore physical injuries, with some women reporting instances of abuse. A prevailing sentiment emerged that the affected individuals were hesitant to return to their homes, driven by fear and traumatic experiences.

The HRFP report underscored the urgency of addressing the immediate and prolonged needs of the affected communities. It emphasized that the victims' stories and accounts were a testament to the dire need for intervention and support in the wake of such distressing events.

As Christians from London raise their voices against the grave injustices endured by their fellow believers in Pakistan, the pressure mounts for accountability, justice, and a concerted effort to mend the wounds inflicted upon a vulnerable community.