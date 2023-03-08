Protesters At Colchester Heckle King Charles And Queen Consort

The UK's King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have been disregarded and booed by protesters during their visit to Colchester, reported Sky News. They were greeted with shouts of "not my King". This happened when the British King and the Queen Consort were getting out of a car after arriving in the newly minted Essex city as protesters waved banners. One of the protesters yelled from the megaphone "answer your critics, Charles".

Protestors have also shouted "why are you wasting our money?", and "don't you believe in democracy, Charles?". Even after being booed by the public, the king waved to the gathered public before going inside the premises of Colchester Castle's grounds. He ignored and did not even acknowledge the protestors who were standing on the far side of the road behind police officers.



Protesters booed Monarch at Colchester

Last year, Colchester has been awarded city status during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and it officially became a city in November. As the royal couple, Charles and Camilla, move inside the premises of the castle's ground, they were greeted by a guard of honour and schoolchildren who waved Union flags. One of the school girls handed the king a drawing of him, with the words "best King" written above the image, reported Sky News. Mayor of Colchester Tim Young told the monarch during a reception: "Words cannot describe how much it means to us that you are here." Further, he added that he was pleased that the Letters Patent which has officially recognise Colchester as a city, has been placed in the chapel of the castle, "especially as this is the very room where the mayoress and I had our wedding just 10 days ago - in this very room, in this very suit". The mayor said: "This will always certainly be a very special place for us."



During his visit to Colchester, the king also shared the name of the Colchester Zoo's newest addition, a baby white rhino, Dara. After revealing the zoo's newest addition, the king told the zoo staff: "I do hope it grows into a substantial animal." Meanwhile, Andy Moore, conservation education manager at Colchester Zoo, shared that the name Dara means beautiful one in Swahili. Further, Moore added: "It was all a secret and a surprise so His Majesty revealed it for us, and then the town crier, obviously - probably people in Wivenhoe and further away could hear. It was really great."

