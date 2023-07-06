Protesters Roar 'not My King' As Scotland Bestows Crown Jewels Upon King Charles

"Not my king" chants outside a cathedral in Scotland's Edinburgh overshadowed what appeared to be the Scottish version of King Charles' coronation. On Wednesday, thousands of royal fans eagerly waited to witness the British monarch receive traditional crown jewels of Scotland.

But there were different scenes outside the St Giles' Cathedral, as two protesting women, who refused to acknowledge the 74-year-old as their ruler, were detained. Several demonstrators set up camps along the Royal Mile. One of the protesters, Evie Smith, told Sky News that the monarchy ought to generously put more money "back into the country".

"Some people can't even afford a Sunday dinner. Others like nurses are also looking for better pay. I would like to see (the royals) give significantly more back, as well as all the billionaires," she said. Another protester Gary Gilbert asserted that royal mega events should not be funded by the money of taxpayers.

"[The royals] shouldn't be getting any money from the taxpayer in the first place. That money could be put to better use, like towards nurses. In my opinion, this is outrageous."

But the royalty inside St Giles' seemed to ignore the outrage. Inside the cathedral, King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland and a grand Scottish welcome, including a royal procession, a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Red Arrows was organised.

Scottish fans welcome King Charles with pomp

Among the attendees at the lavish service was Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. During the ceremony, the King was also presented with a sceptre, crown, and a new Elizabeth sword. Stevie Small, the performance director of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, was among those who was part of the people's procession.

According to him, the grandeur of the service reflected Scotland's excellence in hosting such events. "It's been amazing. No one does a state ceremony better than we do. I've met Charles a couple of times and he's absolutely charming," he said with a strong belief that the King would "lead us well".