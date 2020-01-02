Psychic Who Foresaw Notre-Dame Fire Reveals His Prophecy For 2020

A psychic who predicted the Notre Dame fire before 2019 has again made some 'chilling' predictions about 2020. The South London resident, Nicholas Aujula has a special power of having visions about future events. The 34-year-old had said that 2019 will be a difficult year and predicted earthquakes in China, Cuba and also a fire at a historic church. While most of his predictions came true last year, Aujula thinks that 2020 will include the downfall of United States President Donald Trump and mass protests in many countries among many other events.

The Psychic, who has been experiencing visions since he was a child believes that 2020 will mark a new relationship for American actor Jennifer Anniston and a major win for England in football. Aujula currently works as a past life regression therapist and a hypnotherapist in London and believes that he led his past lives as an Egyptian queen and a lion.

Aujula claims that his visions are through dreams and others just cross his mind while doing normal activities like walking. However, the 34-year-old reportedly said that the 'dreams are the strongest' because when the logical side of the brain is switched off, it gives more room to 'intuitive side'. The psychic also claims that he has possessed mystic gift since he was a child but only until he was 17 did he experience a meditative state that made him realise the potential of his abilities.

Predictions by Mystic Baba

Aujula's predictions are more 'shocking' as they fall in synergy with the predictions of Bulgarian Baba Vanga who recently foretold the events for 2020. One of the predictions by her for 2019 was about the downfall of United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The prediction about Trump is that he will fall sick due to an unknown illness that will ultimately leave him deaf and suffering from a case of a brain tumour. In the case of Putin, Vanga predicted that Putin will be subject to an assassination attempt by someone from within the Russian government. The Mystic Baba also foresaw a lot of environmental disasters such as the tsunami that wrecked Asia in 2004.

