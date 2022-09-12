Last Updated:

PTI Supporters Protest Outside Pakistan Embassy In London Against 'minus-one Formula'

Outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and leaders protested the government's use of the "minus-one formula."

Outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and leaders protested the government's use of the "minus-one formula" to try and disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan from elections. According to Geo News, the protest in London was organised in accordance with the protests that were organised throughout Pakistan at the request of PTI's central office.

The speakers at the rally declared that they had assembled to express their support for Khan and to make it clear that the PTI leader should not be disqualified or removed from office in any other way since doing so would be detrimental to Pakistan's democratic process. The "minus-one formula" will not be accepted, protesters waving banners and posters supporting their leader said. For three hours, they shouted "minus-one formula na manzoor" in front of the Pakistan High Commission.

The recently elected PTI officials, including PTI London President Waqas Sagar, PTI UK President Imran Khalil, General-Secretary Rana Hamid Afzal, Senior-Vice President Taqweem Ahsan, and Youth Secretary Aurangzeb Khan, participated in the demonstration in London. At the protest, speakers included Sahibzada Jahangir, Farzana Mukhtar, Maheen Faisal, Shahid Destageer, Amir Khan, and Adnan Shareef, the membership coordinator and co-president of the literary society, according to Geo News.

Protest against 'minus-one formula' was called for earlier on Sept 10

A statewide demonstration against the "minus-one formula" was earlier called on September 10 by the Pakistani PTI. The protest was organised by the party to show support for its leader, Imran Khan. Its anti-government campaign has entered a new phase, as PTI claimed, according to Pakistani media site Dawn. Other PTI officials stated that the cancellation of by-elections in 13 National Assembly seats, nine of which Khan was running for, validated their concern that Khan might be barred from holding public office, according to Dawn.

Further, Imran Khan said in a tweet, "Tomorrow our Gujranwala jalsa will be the last of our present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa. Imported govt and its handlers are so petrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately moving on Minus 1 formula."

