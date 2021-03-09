Queen & Prince Philip Not Behind 'racist Remarks' On Meghan's Baby, Clarifies Oprah

In an excerpt from Oprah Winfrey’s volatile interview of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan about their long-abandoned royal lives at Windsor castle that aired Sunday on CBS, Harry clarified that wasn’t Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Phillip who uttered controversial racist comments for their son Archie’s skin complexion. Meanwhile, as the former American actress Meghan Markle revealed that there were racial remarks circulating while she was pregnant about "how dark" their child would be, Oprah intervened asking: ‘What? What? Who was having that conversation with you?’ Meghan responded saying,"so, um, the conversations were with Harry.” To this, Oprah asked, "Hold up, there is a conversation?” The Duchess of Sussex clarified, "There were several conversations."

Harry noted, that it wasn’t either his grandmother or grandfather who had been making those comments but he revealed that his grandmother Queen did heed some ‘bad advise’ of that nature and refused to meet him at Sandringham, last year. “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew,” Winfrey told CBS This Morning, later. But he did say that the UK press was "inherently corrupt or racist or biased" and that racism was "a large part”, she added in a live streamed tv show. Further she said that Harry and Meghan’s son would not be inheriting the royal title in accordance with the rules drafted by George V, the royals told Meghan. But about their son Archie’s skin colour remark, it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather who were part of that conversation, she added.

'Damaging' for the Royal

Meghan Markle, in the explosive interview had refrained from naming the specific royal who had hurled racial slurs against her son alleging that it will be “too damaging” for that person. Harry meanwhile added that upon number of occassions he and the Queen had the ‘awkward’ conversation about how the couple could not be invited to the Sandringham House, a villa of Queen’s, not citing the reasons. He speculated that his grandmother's advisers instigated her against his wife and offered bad advise.