Queen Camilla Continues Royal Legacy; Lays Coronation Bouquet At 'unknown Soldier's Grave'

After the pomp and grandeur of King Charles' coronation ceremony on May 6, a piece of heart-warming news has been provided by Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace said in a statement, Queen’s coronation bouquet has been laid at the grave of the unknown warrior. The flowers were kept on the grave at Westminster Abbey at Queen Camilla’s request following Saturday’s coronation service. King and Queen’s official Twitter account, the Royal Family shared an image depicting a bouquet of yellow, white and pink flowers sitting on the tomb of the unknown soldier.

💐 The Queen’s Coronation bouquet has been laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Her Majesty’s request, following yesterday’s #Coronation Service. pic.twitter.com/CDbN3tyGfp May 7, 2023

Simply-tied bunch of English spring flowers

The bouquet included a simply-tied bunch of English spring flowers that included Auriculas and Lilies of the valley. Both flowers were featured in the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 2005. King Charles, meanwhile, wore Auriculas and Lilies in his buttonhole during the couple’s wedding 18 years ago. The flowers are also particularly his favourite. Other flowers like Jasmine and Wallflowers are also seen with the Royals that are known for the scent of the bouquet. It was created by Shane Connolly. Camilla did not carry the flowers on Coronation Day on Saturday. The floral arrangements that were present at Westminster Abbey for the coronation service were designed by Connolly from West Belfast, according to The Independent.

The tradition was started by the Queen Mother, in memory of her brother Fergus Bowes-Lyon who was killed and missing in 1915 at the Battle of Loos during World War I, as per The Daily Mail. He is no longer missing, his grave was found in 2012.

On May 6, Britain's King Charles III became the first sovereign to be crowned in 70 years after late Queen Elizabeth II's reign [1953] ended in September last year, following her demise. The English ceremony of coronation was marked with a spectacle at Westminster Abbey in London, where Britain's Kings and Queens have been crowned for the last nine centuries. The ceremony was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury who anointed, crowned, and enthroned the monarchs in a nearly two-hour Christian service. For the first time, King Charles prayed publicly to seek “blessing for all…of every faith and belief”. Non-Christian religions played visible roles during Charles's coronation. People from the Jewish, Sikh, and other faiths participated in the entry procession. They also presented regalia to the King right before he was crowned. For the first time, members of the public were invited to take part in a “chorus of millions of voices”.