Queen Cancels Sandringham Plans, To Stay At Windsor For Christmas Amid Omicron Scare In UK

In the wake of the Omicron variant scare in the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II has recently cancelled her annual traditional Christmas celebrations in Sandringham, Norfolk. According to Buckingham Palace, it was a "personal decision" that "reflects a precautionary approach," as per BBC. The Queen will spend the Christmas holidays at Windsor Castle for the second year in a row, breaking the tradition of visiting Sandringham. Her decision has been communicated to Downing Street as well, The Guardian Reported.

Further, the Queen stated last week that she would not be attending her annual pre-Christmas lunch with her family, in which she was supposed to welcome 50 or more relatives of her extended family, including Charles and Camilla. As per media reports, at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth II was supposed to celebrate her Christmas with her family members although it is unclear which family members would be joining her. However, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said "all appropriate guidelines" will be maintained and followed during the celebration, BBC reported.

Queen’s first Christmas since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh

This year’s Christmas will be the Queen’s first without the Duke of Edinburgh. Last year, Her Majesty and Prince Philip enjoyed Christmas Day at Windsor without the rest of the royal family and stayed there throughout the lockdowns. In addition to this, there will be no public ceremonial church visit on December 25 unlike in Sandringham, when members of the royal family congregate and go to St Mary Magdalene church, meeting members of the public outside.

Furthermore, the Queen has been unwell, most recently in October of this year when she was brought to the hospital for preliminary investigations and instructed to rest by her royal physicians. The monarch has also damaged her back and was advised to skip a number of engagements, including the November Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

The announcement took place after there has been a total of 91,743 lab-confirmed COVID-19 instances in the nation as of 9 a.m. today, according to the most recent coronavirus figures. A total of 44 individuals have died, as per the government, Daily Mail reported. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 1,14,53,121 individuals have been affected by the disease in the UK since the outbreak, and more than 1,47,261 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash/ Pixabay)