Queen Consort Camilla, The Second-ever Female, Becomes Colonel Of Grenadier Guards

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, has been replaced by Queen Consort Camilla as the Colonel of Grenadier Guards. The Queen Consort would be the second-ever female Colonel in the Grenadier Guards’ 366-year history. The first female was the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had been holding the title from 1942 to 1952 before she became the Queen of England and ascended the throne in the Royal Family. Buckingham Palace has announced a reshuffle of the Colonel of the Regiment (COR) for the Household division and also revealed that the (Trooping the Colour) King's Birthday Parade would be held on June 17, 2023. During the parade, the Royals would be holding their new reshuffled ranks.

Prince Andrew lost the title in January at the time when all his honorary military titles and patronages were stripped and he was removed from royal life and comforts. Later, he tried to regain the title by lobbying to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but was unsuccessful and was rebuffed by his brother, now King Charles, as well as Prince of Wales, William, reported The Telegraph.

Titles of Royals reshuffled

The prestigious title has been considered as most senior of the five Foot Guards colonel of the regiment (COR). In January, the title had been handed back to the late monarch but the Princess of Wales was seen as a replacement. With this, Kate Middleton has become Colonel of the Irish Guards which was being held by her husband, the Prince of Wales who would now be taking the position of the Welsh Guards from his father. Further, King Charles would be holding the rank of Colonel-in-Chief of all regiments.

"There will be no change to the existing colonelcies of the other regiments within the Household Division", said Buckingham Palace.

As per the report, the King and the Prince of Wales will ride on horseback during next year’s Trooping the Colours, and the Royal Family, including the Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales, would watch from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony and not expected to wear military uniforms. The parade would be from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade and would close with a Royal Air Force flypast. More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians would be taking part in this parade.