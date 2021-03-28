Queen Deluged With Letters Of Support In Wake Of Meghan And Harry Interview: Royal Sources

Queen Elizabeth has received a stack of kind letters, generous gifts, cards from the well-wishers and many other gifts as support poured in for her following The Duke and Duchess Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 94-year-old monarch was “very pleased” to garner these good wishes, Royal sources familiar with the development told UK’s Mail. The gifts have arrived at Windsor Castle ever since The Duchess of Sussex accused the Royal Family of systemic racism, the sources revealed.

There has been a significant surge in the correspondence to the Queen after the interview, the newspaper reported, adding that some of those responses specific to Queen were “very personal” and sentimental. Nearly all of those regards, well wishes, and the letters addressed to the British Queen are responded to by her ladies-in-waiting, the sources said. After the tell-all interview with Oprah, wherein Meghan made a number of shocking revelations including harassment against her husband Harry and herself by ‘The Firm’ and racial slurs against their son Archie, Britain has stood divided in its support to the royals and the former American actress.

Mounting controversies against Meghan

Popular television presenter Piers Morgan slammed the interview saying it was a 'two-hour trashathon of our Royal Family'. In response to his daughter Meghan and son-in-law Prince Harry, Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle took a swipe at the couple saying that “I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family is racist at all." The 76-year-old continued, "I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are." In an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan that aired on ITV’s Good Morning Britain Meghan’s father defended the royals saying that the question asked by Oprah to Meghan about a member of the royal family's racist remark on her son’s skin tone was “just a stupid question.”