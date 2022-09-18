Queen Didn't Want A 'boring' Funeral, Service Will Be Uplifting: Former Archbishop Of York

The former archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu revealed on Sunday that the Queen didn’t want a ‘long, boring’ funeral. Sentamu had become the archbishop and a member of the privy council back in 2005.

“The Queen does not and did not want what you call long, boring services,” he told the BBC as he assured that the attendees of the funeral will be “lifted to glory” as they hear the service. The former archbishop revealed that the funeral service would be rooted in the 1662 Book of Common Prayer. Revealing the plans of the funeral in-depth, the former archbishop revealed that the attendees would be listening to the angelic voices of the choir of the Abbey in addition to the Chapels Royal.

UK’s military leaders view the funeral service as their 'last duty' to her

Signalling the importance of the day for the Armed Forces, UK’s Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said that the soldiers taking part in the funeral service view it as their "last duty" towards "Her Majesty”.

Making a statement to the BBC, UK’s CDS said, “For all of us, this is our last duty for Her Majesty the Queen and it's our first prominent duty for His Majesty King Charles.” He further added that the armed forces personnel were honoured to represent the nation.

Admiral Radakin revealed that more than 10,000 soldiers, aviators and sailors will be part of the service. Furthermore, the Chief of UK's Defence Staff revealed that military chiefs have been instructed to "up their game" and listen to a metronome at 75 beats per minute in order to get the rhythm right for the funeral procession. He further expressed his condolences to King, saying that Charles 'already' has a relationship with the military chiefs.

According to the information revealed by the British Government, UK will observe a two-minute silence at 11:55 am on Monday, September 19. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 12:15 PM after the Queen’s coffin is moved from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey and at least 2,000 guests are expected to attend the service. The coffin will then be carried by the State Hearse from Wellington Arch to Windsor where the Queen will be laid to rest.

Image: AP