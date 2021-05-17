Queen Elizabeth And Prince Charles Launch New Initiative, UK PM Extends Support

A new picture of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles has been shared for the launch of a new tree-planting initiative created to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The Queen joined the Prince of Wales as he planted the first Jubilee tree at Windsor Castle earlier this year to launch the scheme to celebrate the monarch's seven decades of service. The Queen’s Green Canopy scheme has been launched to encourage people to plant trees from the start of the tree-planting season in October 2021 through to the end of 2022.

Queen's Green Canopy scheme

The scheme also protects 70 irreplaceable ancient woodlands across the UK and identifies 70 ancient trees. The scheme would also create a training programme for unemployed young people to plant and manage trees. Schools, gardeners and companies are being encouraged to plant trees in an initiative to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee. Prince Charles in a video message to launch the initiative has encouraged people to "plant a tree for the jubilee".

Prince Charles described planting a tree as a “statement of hope and faith in the future". Prince Charles in the video message said, "Whether you are an individual hoping to plant a single sapling in your garden, a school or community group planting a tree, a council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees or a farmer looking to create new hedgerows, everyone across the country can get involved." He said that planting more trees and protecting existing woodlands and forests were cost-effective way and simple ways to protect our planet. He further said that the trees must be planted with care, at the right time of year, in the right place, and with species that are not prone to prevailing diseases. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also backed the initiative and has urged people to plant trees.

IMAGE: TheQueen'sGreenCanopy/Instagram