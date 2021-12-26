In a deeply personal message on Christmas Day, Queen Elizabeth II of England remembered her beloved husband, late Prince Philip, saying that she misses the "mischievous twinkle" in his eyes. In a televised video on Christmas eve, the 95-year-old monarch delivered her first annual holiday address to the nation since the demise of Prince Philip at the age of 99 in April. In her moving emotional message, she shared with the world the agony of spending a holiday with that "one familiar laugh missing."

The monarch fondly recalled Prince Philip for his "sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible." She also revealed how the Duke of Edinburgh's "mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him," Daily Mail reported, quoting the Queen. Noting that while Christmas is a time for fun and frolic, "it is hard for those who lost loved ones," the 95-year-old monarch added.

"This year, especially, I understand why," the Queen said in her impassioned message.

“And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce…”



While her loss is irreparable, the Queen also said that she is "proud beyond words" as Prince Charles and his eldest son William are treading on the footsteps of Prince Philip in "taking seriously to stewardship of the environment". An intensely private person, the Queen also expressed grief on being unable to celebrate Christmas the usual way in the wake of the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases, coinciding with Omicron. In her speech, she also reached out to the families who suffered grave losses during the two-year-long pandemic. Nevertheless, while talking about happy moments in the past one year, the Queen said that she was happy for welcoming four grandchildren.

Earlier today, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall joined The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the Christmas Day service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.



The video was pre-recorded at the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, where the Queen was graciously seated wearing an elegant red dress paired with a pearl necklace and a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch on her left shoulder, which she had donned on her honeymoon in 1947. As per reports, she is spending her holiday at Windsor Castle in London, instead of the traditional holiday visit to Sandringham, a royal estate in eastern England. She is joined by members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall.

Armed intruder nabbed in Windsor Castle as Queen celebrates Christmas

While the Queen and her family were celebrating Christmas Day at their London home, an intruder "armed with a crossbow" was arrested in the Windsor Castle premises, officers of Thames Valley told UK media. The security breach took place around 8:30 am on December 25 in the Berkshire castle. As per Sky News, the arrested is a 19-year-old boy, who is currently in the custody of Thames Valley Police. The Mail reported that the arrest came after security controllers monitored CCTV footage, in addition, sources told the publication that the accused might have used a rope ladder to climb a metal fence. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, Superintendent Rebecca Mears from Metropolitan Police told Sky News, confirming that "there is no wider danger" to the Royal family or public.

