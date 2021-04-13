Queen Elizabeth 'heartbroken' Not To Hear Special Hymn At Prince Philip's Funeral: Report

Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed and heartbroken not to hear a hymn Prince Philip liked at his funeral service, UK’s Express reported, citing a royal commentator Eve Pollard. The royal family entered the eighth day of mourning as funeral of Prince Philip is due to take place next Saturday. The queen, according to the royal source was saddened to see the late Prince’s preferable hymn excluded from the list of traditional hymns which is played at the Royal funerals as a tradition for several years.

For instance at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, a traditional hymn accompanied the ‘Candle in the Wind’ performance by Elton John. The hymns were sung at Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth II mother in 2002 were ‘Immortal, invisible, God only wise‘ and ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer'. At Westminster Cathedral ceremonial funeral for Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle, in 1979, ‘God of our fathers, known of old’, ‘Jerusalem‘, ‘Eternal Father, strong to save’ hymns were sung as ceremonial tradition.

Although, Royal commentator Eve Pollard told Jeremy Vine on 5 that prince Philip’s funeral plans have been scaled down and the ceremonial traditions such as music, hymns, choir, or burglar will not be there due to the coronavirus pandemic. This would mean that the Royal family most likely will not hear Prince Philip’s keen naval hymn, 'For those in peril on the Sea’ play at his funeral.

Pollard added that the funeral attendees were reduced to 30 and the public was asked to stay at home to avoid large gatherings. “It would be "very hard" for the Royal Family not to have music,” Pollard told Jeremy Vine on his TV show. Although she said that Prince Philip’s wish to put him in Land Rover and send him up to Windsor is being planned by the Royals as it was the late monarch’s ‘special request’.

24-gun salute fired

The Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning. He was Britain’s longest-serving consort, a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Britain’s Queen and the late Prince had remained married for 73 years. His funeral service, although slimmed-down, would be conducted strictly in line with the British government’s COVID-19 guidelines. The royal palace appealed to the public not to gather in Windsor. Although, as the tradition is, military teams across the UK and naval forces on ships at sea fired 41-gun salutes Saturday to mark Prince Philip’s death in honour of the former naval officer.