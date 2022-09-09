Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip: A Look At The Royal Love Story That Lasted For 70 Yrs

Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8. Her death comes a little more than a year after her husband Prince Philip's death on April 9, 2021. The couple had four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The romance between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip started to bloom after they met again in 1939 at the Royal Naval College, The New York Post reported. The couple kept in touch by exchanging letters with each other during World War II. Queen Elizabeth's nanny Marion Crawford in her book "The Little Princesses" wrote that the teenager would "turn pink" whenever she saw Prince Philip. As per the news report, her cousin Margaret Rhodes in her autobiography "The Final Curtsey: A Royal Memoir by the Queen's Cousin" wrote that the British monarch "was truly in love from the very beginning."

The couple's engagement was formally announced in July 1947 after Elizabeth turned 21. Prince Philip renounced his rights to the Greek and Danish thrones and married Elizabeth in November 1947. They spent the early years of their marriage in Malta, where Prince Philip served with the Royal Navy. However, Elizabeth became Queen of England after just six years into their marriage in 1953 after her father King George VI passed away. Prince Philip left his naval career as Queen Elizabeth II assumed the throne.

Their first child, Prince Charles was born in 1948 while the couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Anne in 1950. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip welcomed their third child Prince Andrew in 1960 while the British monarch gave birth to her fourth child Prince Edward in 1964. To mark their 50th anniversary in 1997, Queen Elizabeth II called her husband Prince Philip "strength." In her speech, Queen Elizabeth II said, "He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments, but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years." While marking their 50th anniversary with Queen, Prince Philip credited "tolerance" as one of the "essential ingredients" of his "happy marriage."

Queen Elizabeth II remembered her husband after his death

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, died at the age of 99 in April 2021. She remembered her husband on Christmas in her first annual address to the nation since the demise of Prince Philip. In her emotional message, she shared with the world the agony of spending a holiday with that "one familiar laugh missing." She said, “Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones," according to AP. Queen Elizabeth II added, “This year, especially, I understand why.’’ On his first death anniversary, Queen Elizabeth took to her official Twitter handle and shared emotional poetry written by the famous UK poet, Laureate Simon Armitage. The British monarch even shared a video that featured her special moments with Prince Philip.

