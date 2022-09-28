Queen Elizabeth II Encouraged Meghan Markle To Mend Issues With Her Dad, New Book Reveals

Meghan Markle's strained relationship with her dad Thomas Markle has often come into the limelight, with a recent revelation suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II tried to 'encourage' the Duchess to mend things. In her upcoming book The New Royals, royal expert Katie Nicholl mentioned that the late monarch could see the extent of damage between Meghan and Thomas' relationship, feeling that the Duchess' father handled the whole thing 'quite badly'.

Thomas Markle skipped Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding after a scandal involving his staged paparazzi photos came to the limelight. It was later announced that he was undergoing heart surgery at the same time. Eventually, King Charles had to step in and walk Markle down the aisle.

Queen Elizabeth II encouraged Meghan Markle to mend issues with her dad

As reported by Page Six, Nicholl mentioned in the book, "The Queen could see how damaging the situation was between Meghan and her father and she did speak to Meghan about it and tried to encourage her to talk to Thomas."

A royal source also told Nicholl that the Queen felt Thomas handled things in a bad way and a lot could've changed for good had he chosen a different route. "The whole thing was quite badly handled with Thomas Markle and it if had been done differently, it would have come out better."

Following his dad's absence from her and Prince Harry's wedding ceremony, Meghan released a statement that read, "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

The father-daughter duo's relationship further deteriorated as Meghan accused him of leaking a private letter she wrote following her wedding. In the letter, she reportedly requested her father to 'stop creating so much pain' between her and Harry.

(IMAGE: AP)