Queen Elizabeth II Makes First Public Appearance After Missing Remembrance Sunday Service

The 95-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth II met with the British military’s chief of staff at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. Notably, this was the first such public appearance of the Queen after she missed the national Remembrance Sunday service due to a sprained back. During Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom along with the members of the Royal family attended the service for recalling the war heroes. The Queen, who wore a colourful floral dress, stood to welcome Carter. He is preparing to step down from his role as the chief of the armed forces at the end of November.

She met with the military’s chief at the Oak Room which is the Queen's sitting room and office. She was also accompanied by her elderly pet dorgi Candy - a cross between a corgi and dachshund - was seen greeting Carter as he entered the room. It is worth mentioning concerns about the Queen's health were raised last month when she was admitted to a London hospital after being admitted for medical tests. In late October, palace officials said the monarch had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties. The reports hit the headline after she pulled out at the last minute from Sunday’s national Remembrance service.

Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back

The statement which was issued by the Buckingham Palace reads, “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” Sky News reported.

Since her brief hospital admission for an unspecified sickness which is not linked to COVID, the attendance at the Cenotaph was to be the monarch's first public appearance. After spending a night in hospital for checkups on October 20, which was her first overnight hospital admission in eight years, doctors urged the queen to rest until mid-November.

Yet, during that period of time, she has done certain limited responsibilities, such as greeting diplomats and ambassadors through video conferences from Windsor Castle. She has further recorded a video message at the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, which she was unable to attend the event in person. She has also skipped the Royal Albert Hall's Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, which was addressed by Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, as well as Catherine.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)