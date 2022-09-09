Queen Elizabeth II No More: 5 Iconic Fashion Trends Inspired By Late UK Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, passed away at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace released an official statement that their Queen had passed away peacefully in the afternoon. The palace said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth II was a bona fide fashion icon. Major fashion trends including tiaras, Barbour jackets, headscarves, bow blouses, and more have been influenced by her sense of style. Below is a collection of current fashion styles that were influenced by the Queen. Here's a look at the top 5 fashion trends set by the Queen:

Dress in coats and hats

Customers have praised the Barbour brand, noting that the jackets are the "perfect spring jacket," keeping up with Queen Elizabeth's reputation. Any spring wardrobe, royal or not, needs this lightweight Barbour jacket with gorgeous diamond quilting and polished goldtone hardware.

Headscarves

People has been sifting through UK Queen's fashion archives, be it fashion designers, bloggers, or fashion week street style, and they are all undeniably fans of the headscarf trend.

Bow blouses

Bow blouses are rarely out of style, but the Queen, who adored this prim, feminine look, did it best. This trend will undoubtedly add a touch of sophistication to your outfit because so many celebrities and influencers have been seen wearing it during fashion week and events.

Box Bag

The Queen had long been a fan of the traditional box bag, which is commonly made by British designer Launer.

Loafers

Gucci loafers might have become common these days, but it was the UK Queen who set the fashion trend.