Last Updated:

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96: A Brief Look At Her Royal Life In Pictures

United Kingdom's monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96. She was the world's second-longest reigning monarch.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Queen Elizabeth II
1/9
Image: AP

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. 

Queen Elizabeth II
2/9
Image: AP

She received a private home education before starting to serve in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War.

Queen Elizabeth II
3/9
Image: AP

Queen Elizabeth II, who took over UK's Monarchy in 1952, was married to Prince Philip, who died at the age of 90 last April.

Queen Elizabeth II
4/9
Image: AP

Queen Elizabeth II (sitting on the left) in a Royal Family portrait from 1934.

Queen Elizabeth II
5/9
Image: AP

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, is the second-longest reigning monarch in history. She ruled the UK for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II
6/9
Image: AP

In 1947, She married former Greek and Danish royal Philip Mountbatten. After her accession as Queen, her husband Prince Philip assumed the role of consort and discharged his duty until his death.

Queen Elizabeth II
7/9
Image: AP

In her final days, the Queen was undergoing deteriorating health conditions, as was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II
8/9
Image: AP

The members of the Queen's family including Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying.

Queen Elizabeth II
9/9
Image: AP

Prince Edward and Princess Anne along with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, also reached Balmoral after they were notified about the Queen's declining health.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Thousands bid final goodbye to ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev; Putin skips event

Thousands bid final goodbye to ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev; Putin skips event
IN PICTURES | China's devastating 6.8 earthquake in Sichuan kills 46, triggers landslides

IN PICTURES | China's devastating 6.8 earthquake in Sichuan kills 46, triggers landslides