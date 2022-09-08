Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96: A Brief Look At Her Royal Life In Pictures

Quick links:
Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.
She received a private home education before starting to serve in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War.
Queen Elizabeth II, who took over UK's Monarchy in 1952, was married to Prince Philip, who died at the age of 90 last April.
Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, is the second-longest reigning monarch in history. She ruled the UK for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952.
In 1947, She married former Greek and Danish royal Philip Mountbatten. After her accession as Queen, her husband Prince Philip assumed the role of consort and discharged his duty until his death.
In her final days, the Queen was undergoing deteriorating health conditions, as was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.
The members of the Queen's family including Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying.