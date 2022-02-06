Queen Elizabeth II Says Camilla Should Be 'Queen Consort' When Prince Charles Becomes King

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has said that she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as ‘Queen Consort’ when Prince Charles becomes King. In a message marking the Platinum Jubliee of her reign, the Queen stated that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would have that title.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," said Queen Elizabeth II in her message on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne.

It is to mention that ‘Queen Consort’ refers to the spouse of a ruling king and would mean ‘Queen Camilla’ as her future title. This means that all barriers to her becoming Queen have now been removed, and will allow the Duchess to have a fully-fledged royal role beside Charles. In response to Queen’s remarks, a Clarence House spokesman said that the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were “touched and honoured”, as per BBC.

Queen keeps her promise of lifetime public duty

Meanwhile, according to her accession message, the Queen still kept the promise of a lifetime of public duty, originally made in 1947 when she was 21-year-old. “My life will always be devoted to your service,” the Queen stated. She also went on to reflect on how much she had gained from the support given “unselfishly” by Prince Philip. She thanked the goodwill shown to her by “all nationalities, faiths, and ages in this country”.

The Queen said it was a day that "even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign".

Further, in her message, the British Queen laid out her vision for the institution’s transition. She also stated that she looks forward to continuing to serve the nation will all her heart. “I hope this jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities after some difficult times for so many of us," the Queen added.

(Image: AP)