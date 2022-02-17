Queen Elizabeth II Struggled To Move During In-person Audience At Windsor Castle: Reports

The 95-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, said that she had difficulty moving during her first in-person audience since her COVID-19 crisis, which came in the midst of a tumultuous week for the royal family with her son Prince Andrew settling his sex abuse case, The Independent reported.

During the official engagement at Windsor Castle, the Queen of Britain was seen standing with a walking stick. She later said by pointing at her left leg or foot, “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

In the meeting at Windsor Castle, the Queen spoke with the incoming Defence Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, iNews reported. Furthermore, after the Queen’s statement, Buckingham Palace has declined to respond.

According to the Independent, instead of being injured or ill, the Queen was seen to be a little stiff. Furthermore, she was told to take rest for over three months and only to perform light chores after staying a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations in October.

Queen Elizabeth II's COVID-19 scare

The current in-person audience came after the Queen's COVID-19 scare six days earlier, indicating that she may have evaded the coronavirus despite having come in contact with the Prince of Wales, who was tested COVID positive two days later. Further, citing medical confidentiality, the Palace has refused to announce whether Queen Elizabeth II has been tested positive or negative. They only revealed that hat she has not shown any symptoms.

In accordance with current COVID protocols, the monarch has been subjected to daily lateral flow tests for the past seven days and has been attentively followed by her royal physicians.

In addition to this, the Queen of England will participate in a diplomatic reception in Windsor on March 2, as well as in a Commonwealth Ceremony at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh's life at Westminster Abbey on March 29, as per iNews. While the monarch's health issues, including the cause for her last hospitalisation, were kept under wraps, Buckingham Palace did hint that she had missed November's Remembrance Sunday celebrations due to a "sprained back."

