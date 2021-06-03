Queen Elizabeth II To Meet US President Joe Biden On June 13 During His G7 Visit: Palace

Queen Elizabeth II will meet US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the UK for the G7 summit next week, according to Buckingham Palace’s official announcement. The British monarch will host both US President and the first lady Jill Biden on the final day of June 11-13. “The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021,” the Royal Family official account tweeted.

This will be the Britain Queen’s first high-level meeting with a foreign leader since the demise of her husband The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. It is also Biden’s first overseas trip since he assumed office as the US president. The Bidens had sent their condolences on Philip's death, saying that they were keeping the royal family "in our hearts during this time."

The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/GPJLYwFzyr — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2021

The British Queen, 95, has met with all US presidents since 1951, including the former president of the United States Donald Trump. Biden will meet her while in the UK ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on the 14th. The G7 will be hosted in Carbis Bay, a seaside resort in Cornwall, around 300 miles west of London. The summit will be attended by leaders of Germany, France and Japan who will discuss climate change and COVID-19 recovery among many other key talks. US President will also meet the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Brussels.

Turkey leader warns Biden may lose 'ally'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of the meeting with Joe Biden warned that the US risks losing a key ally. The Turkish leader was asked by a reporter about Ankara-Washington relations when he told the State-run broadcaster TRT that "those who corner the Republic of Turkey will lose a precious friend”. Since assuming office, the Democratic US President Biden has had several potential flashpoints with Turkey after he ousted former republican leader Donald Trump who held a close alliance with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On Tuesday, speaking at a round table videoconference with the executives from the prominent US firms to discuss reforms and investments in Turkey, Erdogan said that he believes the first in-person meeting with US President next month will mark the beginning of a new era.