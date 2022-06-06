Queen Elizabeth II 'touched' By Grand Jubilee Celebrations; Pledges To Continue To Reign

As England capped off the four-day long Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II, Her Majesty on Sunday thanked tens and thousands of people who took to the streets to make the event memorable. In a statement, the Queen said she was "humbled and deeply touched" that the entire kingdom became a part of the elaborate celebrations to commemorate 70 years of her ascension to the throne of England. While she remained absent from the celebratory concert, the Queen made a thrilling last-minute appearance at the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the day-long pageantry and greeted her followers.

In a written message marking the end of the historic Jubilee celebrations, the Queen said she is "touched" by the public response. Her Majesty also vowed to remain committed "to serving the nation to the best of my ability supported by my family." She added, "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all," further thanking all for the "good wishes."

“I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”



As the #PlatinumJubilee weekend draws to a close, Her Majesty has sent a thank you message to all those who have marked her 70 years as Queen. pic.twitter.com/eoZTcrTr6C — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 5, 2022

Queen thrills crowd with a surprise appearance on balcony

The Queen, accompanied by her three heirs, made a brief three-minute surprise appearance on the balcony of the royal palace as Jubilee celebrations came to an end. Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and the Cambridges stood alongside the Queen on the balcony. The crowd roared and cheered as the monarch waved dressed in her usual monotone. She donned an all-green ensemble accessorised with her signature pearl set. The crowd also sang the national anthem to honour the 96-year-old Queen.

What a wonderful end to this extra special #PlatinumJubilee weekend. pic.twitter.com/DHsi2t6FCZ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2022

This came moments after Ed Sheeran sang his hit score Perfect with a montage of the Queen and her moments with the Duke of Edinburgh. Her sudden public appearance came as a surprise after she pulled out of Thanksgiving service and Epsom Derby over the weekend due to "some discomfort" during the Trooping the Colour Parade, the Independent reported. Sunday's events concluded the four-days-long revelry in Britain to celebrate the magnanimous 70 years of the Queen's reign.

(Image: @RoyalFamily/Twitter)