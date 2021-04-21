Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95 Just Days After Prince Philip's Demise, No Public Celebrations

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday on April 21 is expected to be a sombre affair as it will be taking place under continuing restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic and just days after the funeral of her husband Prince Philip. According to Harper Bazaar, the Queen is expected to spend time with a small group of family members on Wednesday to celebrate her birthday. The media outlet also informed that a new birthday portrait of the monarch will not be released to the public as Queen Elizabeth’s official mourning period continues until this Friday.

Further, a spokesperson for Britain’s Ministry of Defence said that the traditional gun salutes, which takes place at Hyde Park and the Tower of London to mark the Queen’s birthday, will not happen for the second year in a row. Moreover, the Queen’s annual summertime birthday celebration, known as Trooping the Colour, will also not take place this year. Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of York was born April 21, 1926, at the London home of her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Prince Philip’s demise

Meanwhile, Prince Philip’s death has robbed Queen Elizabeth of her closest and most trusted confidante, who had been beside her throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign. The Duke of Edinburgh was buried at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in an intimate funeral service where only 30 mourners were allowed to attend. The funeral service recognised Duke of Edinburgh's military associations and included unique personal standard featuring the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Queen was seated alone in the chapel. She was dressed all in black, except for the symbolic diamond brooch that flashed on her left shoulder and was also wearing a face mask. Following Prince Philip’s demise, the Queen has reportedly been spotted walking her pets in the Frogmore Gardens at Windsor over the past week. Further, family members are likely to visit the UK monarch in the upcoming days in a bid to ensure that the Queen would not be left alone while mourning her late husband.

(Image: AP)