Amid the public appearances of 95-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth II, questions have risen about the well being and the frequency of her social interactions. Citing the UK Podcast, Russia based-news agency Sputnik said that she has a mobile phone that was reportedly set up by the British spy agency MI6. As per the UK podcast, the mobile phone is “packed with anti-hacker encryption.” According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, only two people can answer the calls including her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.

"Evidently the Queen has two people who she chats to the most on her phones, and she also allegedly has a mobile phone, which is said to be a South Korea manufactured Samsung. The mobile is packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone", Sputnik quoted Sacerdoti as saying during an episode of the Royally Us podcast. "Only two people are allowed to receive the call, in absence of the Queen and those two are -- her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren. So this is apparently who can get through to the Queen from anywhere in the world if he calls, she answers," added Sacerdoti.

Queen Elizabeth's Phone has a "secret" Facebook account

According to author and a broadcaster Brian Hoey, who wrote the biography of Princess Anne and Invitation to the Palace: How the Royal Family Entertain, said Queen Elizabeth II phone is "among the most advanced in the world". He revealed that the Majesty phone of the Queen is kept fully charged at all times by her personal assistant. Hoey stated that the 95-year-old monarch's phone is an ultra-slim model with a camera.

While revealing the social media accounts of the Queen, Scaredoti said she has a "secret Facebook account" in which she watches short videos. "There has been news that the Queen has a secret Facebook account, which I can’t quite believe because she is 95-years-old. I have difficulty seldom with new technology, but she appears perfectly capable to pick these things up," added the British Journalist. Also, he revealed that the queen used to make video calls after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the people to avoid social gatherings and meetings.

Image: AP/Pixabay