As the world mourns the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, tributes poured in to honour the longest-reigning monarch in UK's history. She passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral on September 8. Following her demise, several video and pictures surfaced on social media as many recalled the fond memories they shared with the Queen.

A video clip shared by Sky News on their Twitter handle showed Queen's former royal protection officer, Richard Griffin who shared a funny story about the late monarch's sense of humour.

While the British Royal family is known for abiding by very specific and strict rules when it comes to their living, Queen Elizabeth was known for witty replies and remarks. Sharing one such incident about her humour, former Royal protection officer Griffin elaborated a story about a picnic he went on with the Queen at Balmoral and encountered two American tourists, who asked her majesty if she had ever met the Queen.

Sharing the story, Griffin said when he accompanied Queen Elizabeth on a picnic in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, near Balmoral Castle when they ran into two American tourists, who were on vacation in the area. He further in the video informs about the Queen's habit of stopping and saying hello to unknown people. "However, something unusual happened and soon after she said hello it was clear that the tourists hadn't recognised her," he said.

Interestingly, after the Queen asked the tourists where they are coming from and where they are heading. They also asked her where she lives. "To this, the Queen replied saying, 'Well, I live in London, but I've got a holiday home just the other side of the hills'," Griffin said.

"Soon one of the tourists asked the Queen how often had she been coming up there, to which she replied, 'ever since I was a little girl, so over 80 years'," the former Royal protection officer said.

The tourists then asked her, "Well, if you've been coming up for 80 years, you must have met the Queen?" said Griffin, adding, "the Queen said: Well, I haven't, but Dickie here meets her regularly." the Queen referred Griffin by his nickname and called him Dickie.

"The tourists then turned towards me," he added saying, "They then asked me, what is the queen like?" "I told them she can be very cantankerous at times, but she's got a lovely sense of humour," Griffin added.

"Following the conversation, the tourist then handed over his camera to the queen and asked her to click a picture of him with me. The queen obliged and took the picture. He also took a picture with her and went," he added. Griffin further stated what the Queen told him, "I'd love to be a fly on the wall when he shows those photographs to friends in America. Hopefully, someone tells him who I am."