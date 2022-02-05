Queen Elizabeth II Wrote To Father King George VI Moments Before His Death: Report

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the late Prince Philip, were in Kenya for a stop on a royal tour in February 1952 when her father passed away. During the stay, the British monarch who was then a princess and her husband Prince Philip spent the time watching the animals on a safari and enjoying the sights, Mirror reported. During her trip with Philip, the Queen reportedly started writing a letter to the King narrating what she had watched by moonlight at the watering hole below Treetops Hotel.

As per the Mirror report, her father, King George VI, was not able to read his daughter's letter about her adventures in Africa as he died in his sleep on 6 February 1952, at Sandringham. The Queen's staff came to know that the King had died and she was now the Queen. Prince Philip had to inform his wife that she had now become the Queen as they were walking through the gardens of the Kenyan lodge while informing her about the sad demise of her father.

As per the news report, Queen Elizabeth II's lady-in-waiting, Pamela Mountbatten, in her memoir, Daughter of Empire, claimed that the then princess' private secretary came to know about King George's death through the editor of the East African Standard. Martin further informed Commander Mike Parker who was Elizabeth and Philip's aide. The news of George VI's death was confirmed in wireless and Martin Charteris told the sad news to Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II completes 70 years on the throne

This year, Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years since she first took over the British throne in 1952. For the platinum jubilee celebration, several events have been planned throughout the United Kingdom. There will be a four-day national bank holiday weekend from June 2 to June 5 known as the Jubilee weekend, CNN reported. The holiday includes public events and community activities.

Furthermore, "national moments of reflection" have been planned on the Queen's 70 years of service. She will celebrate the occasion without her husband Prince Philip who passed away in 2021, as per the CNN report. To mark the momentous occasion, a nationwide baking competition seeking out a new dessert that will be dedicated to the Queen is being organised. A Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be organised where artists including dancers and musicians, military personnel and volunteers will work jointly to narrate the story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

(Image: AP)