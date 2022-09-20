Queen Elizabeth II's 70 Years Of 'unstinting Service' To The Nation Honoured At Windsor

Queen Elizabeth II, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, was laid to rest on Monday. The historic ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by 800 people and the attendees paid tributes to the Queen's "unstinting service". During the funeral ceremony, the event witnessed one of the biggest gatherings in decades as several world leaders, and celebrities arrived in the national capital to mark their presence.

As Big Ben tolled, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin made its final journey through London.



From Westminster Abbey, along Horse Guards, down the Mall to Wellington Arch, the Procession included detachments from British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/JYb4BZFeGZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The day began early when the doors of Parliament’s 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin. At 10: 44hrs the Coffin was borne in Procession on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral. Immediately following the Coffin were The King, Members of the Royal Family and members of The King’s Household. The State Funeral Service was conducted by the Dean of Westminster and The Sermon and the Commendation was given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Queen's funeral starts at Westminster Abbey and ended at Wellington Arch

The State Funeral Service was attended by Heads of State and Overseas Government Representatives, including Foreign Royal Families, Governors-General and Realm Prime Ministers. Later, a public procession began at 12.15 pm as Her Majesty’s coffin travelled from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London. The procession proceeded in seven groups and was supported by a service band that travelled along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, and Constitution Hill and ended at London’s Wellington Arch. As the procession passed Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official residence in the city, staff stood outside, some bowing and curtseying.

The Committal Service

The Committal Service began at 4 pm, and alongside His Majesty The King and Members of the Royal Family, the congregation was made up of past and present members of The Queen’s Household, including from the private estates. Also in attendance were Governors-General and Realm Prime Ministers. During the committal ceremony in St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, Dean of Windsor David Conner praised Elizabeth for her “life of unstinting service” to the nation but also her “kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours.”

The Instruments of State; the Imperial State Crown and the Orb and Sceptre have remained with Her Majesty’s coffin.



At the Committal Service, they were placed on the

High Altar at St George's Chapel. pic.twitter.com/fDFQLSSmP1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

As The Queen's Committal Service comes to a close, Her Majesty's Piper plays a lament. pic.twitter.com/4DVIUuCoPO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The hearse arrived in Albert Road and, at 3.10 pm, travelled in procession along Albert Road and the Long Walk before arriving at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Then the crown and the orb and sceptre were removed from atop the coffin and placed on the altar-- separating them from the queen for the last time. Her coffin was lowered into the royal vault through an opening in the chapel’s floor. King Charles looked weary and emotional as mourners sang the national anthem. At a private family service, the queen was later laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip.

Image: Royal Family