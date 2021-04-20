Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Following Prince Philip's Demise Won't Be The Same

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II’s milestone 95th birthday celebrations on April 21 will be subdued due to the recent demise of her husband Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort of the British monarch who passed away on April 9. Philip, who was officially known as Duke of Edinburgh and was the husband of the Queen for over 73 years, was laid to rest in London on April 17. Hence, Queen’s birthday on Wednesday will not be celebrated as usual. As the UK Royal Family members usually mark special occasions by sharing images on official social media accounts, reportedly no such post or portrait will be shared on April 21.

The Duke was buried at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in an intimate funeral service where only 30 mourners were allowed to attend. As per reports, the Queen has been spotted walking her pets in the Frogmore Gardens at Windsor over the past week. Further, family members are also likely to visit the UK monarch in the upcoming days. As per the People report, there is no speculation if her grandson Prince Harry who drifted away from the Royal Family will stay till Queen’s birthday.

Public birthday celebrations also restricted

Not just personal, but Queen’s public birthday celebrations will also be restricted due to COVID-19 restrictions in England. For the second year in a row, ‘Trooping the Colour’ has been cancelled due to the pandemic which refers to the June festivities held to mark Queen’s birthday. The highlight of the celebrations includes a Royal Family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. However, reportedly, several plans are currently under discussion for subdued birthday celebrations like the ones that took place last year in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle. However, it still remains unclear if any of her family members would join the ceremony in June.

