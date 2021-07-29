Queen Elizabeth II’s Lawyers Secured Her Exemption From Scottish Climate Law: Report

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II’s lawyers had secretly lobbied Scottish ministers to render a draft law to exempt her private land from a significant initiative to reduce carbon emissions, The Guardian reported citing documents. The exemptions reportedly indicated that the British monarch, who is also one of the largest landowners in Scotland, is the only person in the country not required to facilitate the construction of pipelines to heat buildings using renewable energy.

As per the report, the Queen’s lawyers secured the dispensation from Scotland’s government five months in advance by ‘exploiting’ a secretive parliamentary procedure called ‘Queen’s consent’ that provides the monarch with a prior sight of the legislation. The media outlet, which has done a series of revelations based on the documents on the obscure procedure, stated that the arcade parliamentary mechanism has been borrowed from Westminster where the same was existing as a custom since the 1700s.

The new documents cited by the media outlet were uncovered by Lilu Humphreys, who is a researcher for the Scottish Liberal Democrats using freedom of information laws. They reveal that the Queen used her special access to the Scottish legislation to interfere in the parliamentary process as recently as February. The reported documents also suggest Nicola Sturgeon’s government failed to disclose the monarch’s lobbying this year even when a Scottish politician used a parliamentary debate to inquire why the Queen was securing an exemption from its green energy bill.

Queen vetted more than 1,000 UK laws

More than 1,000 laws have been vetted by Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Charles through a secretive procedure even before they were approved by the UK’s selected members of the parliament, reported the Guardian citing documents from the National Archives. The significant number of laws subject to the royal vetting cover a range of issues reportedly including justice, social security, pensions, race relations, food policy, rules on car parking charges and hovercraft.

The media outlet compiled a database of at least 1,062 parliamentary bills that have been subjected to the consent of the UK monarch that mainly included the draft laws that affected the Queen’s personal property such as her private estates in Balmoral and Sandringham. The royal vetted these over 1,000 laws since the beginning of Elizabeth II’s reign through the present day.

The left-leaning paper even noted that the database uncovered by its investigation illustrates that the opaque procedure of ‘Queen’s consent’ has been exercised ‘far more extensively’ than previously perceived. Under the secretive procedure, the British lawmakers privately notify the UK monarch of clauses in draft parliamentary bills, seeking her consent to debate them on the House of Commons floor.

