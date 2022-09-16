Queen Elizabeth II's Personal Touch Added To Funeral Plans; Here's Everything About It

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral preparations have been confirmed, including personal touches desired by the late monarch. A 100-strong team of Royal Navy sailors are prepared to transport Queen's casket to Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage.

The coffin carrying the Queen will be taken on the morning of September 19 from Westminster Hall, where she has been lying in state since September 14 and where King Charles III and his siblings will stand vigil on the evening of September 16, according to a plan meticulously drawn up over many years with the late monarch's input and confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

One of the largest single ceremonies held in Britain since the Second World War is expected to be the state burial at Westminster Abbey on September 19. King Charles III will preside over a gathering of more than 2,000 people as they bid a solemn farewell to the UK's longest-serving monarch before her mortal remains are brought to Windsor Castle for burial beside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Just before noon on that day, as the ceremony comes to an end, there will be a nationwide two-minute moment of silence. The order of ceremony, including the readings and music chosen, is anticipated to reflect more of the Queen's preferences for the funeral. Further, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the leaders who have indicated that they will be present at the state funeral, which begins at 11:00 BST (British Summer Time).

200 people to be honoured alongside royalty, politicians & world leaders

200 individuals, including those who contributed to the response to the coronavirus pandemic, will be honoured alongside royalty, politicians, and world leaders. Tony Gledhill, 84, a former police officer who received the George Cross after being shot 15 times is also scheduled to attend the state burial.

The Queen's coffin will be carried from Westminster Hall, where she is lying in state, to the adjacent Abbey as part of the funeral procession on September 19. During the procession, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, will once more walk side by side behind the Queen's coffin.

The same gun carriage that was used for the funerals of Sir Winston Churchill, Edward VII, George V, and George VI will be used to transport the Queen's remains. The Queen's piper will play a lament to signal the end of the state funeral, which is scheduled to end at 12:00 (BST).

Queen's coffin will be brought in another procession to Wellington Arch

Following the Abbey service, the Queen's coffin will be brought in another procession to Wellington Arch, followed by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and NHS personnel. It will then be transported by road to Windsor, where a committal service will be held at 16:00 (BST) in St George's Chapel, led by the Dean of Windsor and attended by the Royal Family and members of the Queen's personal staff.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will offer a blessing and the Queen's piper will play a lament as the Queen's casket is lowered into the royal vault. The Crown Jeweller will be present to retrieve the crown from the Queen's coffin and transport it back to the Tower of London. At 19:30 (BST), a last private burial service for close family members will be held.

The Queen will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The skies over London will be silent for two minutes as Heathrow airport suspends all flights and arrivals for 30 minutes beginning at 11:40 (BST).

Separate adjustments to airport operations will ensure complete silence above Windsor during the events. From 08:00 (BST) to 17:00 (BST) on September 19, the BBC will broadcast a special funeral programme on BBC One and iPlayer.

Image: AP