Queen Elizabeth II's Portraits Displayed On Stonehenge To Mark Platinum Jubilee | WATCH

To commemorate the 70 years of British Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, portraits of the 96-year-old monarch were displayed on Stonehenge as part of the annual Platinum Jubilee. The ancient monument honoured Queen Elizabeth II by projecting eight images of her onto the stones which included a photograph from the queen's coronation in 1953, a photo of her horse riding in the 1960s, and an appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017, and others.

Taking to Twitter, English Heritage, issued a statement, said, “We have brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! We have projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge". The organisation, which cares for the historic landmark, further added, “Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign."

English Heritage shared a video clip of how the projection of the images came together.

We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign. pic.twitter.com/bnJZeONKXe — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) May 30, 2022

The 5,000-year-old landmark on England's Salisbury Plain is one of several around the country dedicated to the Queen's seven-decade reign, which started when she was just 27 years old.

Six historic places in UK have been accorded 'protected status'

Apart from this, six historic places in the UK have been accorded 'protected status' to honour the British Queen's Platinum Jubilee. A church in Birmingham, a Modernist theatre in London, as well as a high-tech Hampshire Public Records Office are among the places named by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). Aside from that, two stone markers that define the Yorkshire-Lancashire border will be accorded protected status, according to the BBC report.

Historic England assisted in the selection of these locations, which are designed to highlight the social, technological, and cultural changes that have happened over Her Majesty's 70 years in power, Sky News reported. Furthermore, as part of her royal trips to English towns, the Queen of England has visited these locations, usually accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

According to a New York Post report, the reign of Queen Elizabeth II is the longest ever by a monarch in the United Kingdom, and it will be commemorated with a four-day public holiday from June 2 to 5. This year's Platinum Jubilee is considered to be the first to see the queen sit one of the opening festivities, a military march called Trooping the Colour on Thursday. In her place, she will send three royal proxies, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince William.

