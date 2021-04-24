Queen Elizabeth Is Hopeful Things Will Be 'right In The End' Amid Royal Family Feud

Queen Elizabeth II, who is a recognised strongman potentate, at present is holding on to hope that all the tension within the royal family will go away eventually. A royal insider recently told People magazine, "She has been through so many difficult times. She knows things will come right in the end."

According to Charles Anson, former press secretary at the Queen's palace, the Queen tends to 'aborb things quietly'. Queen Elizabeth II turned 95 on Wednesday. Owing to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, distress persists within the family. During the said interview, Meghan refuted reports that she had made Kate Middleton cry in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding, saying 'the reverse happened'.

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

The Duke and Duchess gave an interview for the first time together after their royal exit with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, the couple explained why they decided to step down from their royal duties, which they announced in January 2020. They accused the royal family of racism, including 'concerns' over their child's skin colour. Meghan Markle revealed some gritty details about the royal family during this interview. She claimed the royal family had committed a number of wrongdoings. She also talked about her miscarriage. She had alleged the royal family of abstaining from providing help to Meghan, when she felt 'suicidal'

Soon after the interview, Prince William had hit back at the racism claims during an outing saying,

"We are very much not a racist family."

A close pal of Oprah, Duchess of Sussex and a television personality, Gayle King revealed that Princes William and Harry have had a talk in relation to this during last month. As a response to the aforementioned interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen said,

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan." Speaking of racism, she had added, "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

Prince Phillips Funeral

The royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry had recently reunited at Prince Philip's funeral to show support for their beloved grandparents. Meghan Markle, who is expecting their second child did not accompany her husband as she had been 'advised by her physician not to travel'. A royal spokesman said that Meghan had spoken with the Queen ahead of the funeral.

Prince Philip was officially Duke of Edinburgh. He died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning (local time) and was Britain’s longest-serving consort which is a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Queen and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years. After serving over 20,000 royal engagements, he was laid to rest on April 17. Further, adhering to Philip’s preference of driving himself without a chauffeur, his coffin was carried by a Land Rover from Windsor castle to St. George Chapel for the ceremony.

(with inputs from ANI)