Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Buckingham Palace announced in a statement revealing that Her Majesty the Queen died peacefully. As it was earlier revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s health was deteriorating, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expected to visit Scotland. However, it was recently revealed that Markle did not accompany Prince Harry to Scotland to be at the Queen's bedside.

Meghan Markle doesn't go to Scotland

Royal reporter Omid Scobie earlier took to his official Twitter handle and informed everyone that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting eth Queen in Scotland, however, Scobie’s latest tweet revealed that only Prince Harry will be going to Scotland. It was further reported that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is staying back in London. On the other hand, even the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral but stayed in Windsor Castle with her three children.

The note read, “A source has shared an update stating that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral. Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight’s WellChild Awards).” (sic)

A source has shared an update stating that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral.



Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight’s WellChild Awards). — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 8, 2022

While the reason behind Meghan not visiting Scotland is still vague, In Touch recently claimed that Meghan Markle was ‘unwelcome’ there while adding how she felt that it would be wrong for her to go to Balmoral given her history with the Royal Family. “Meghan felt it would be wrong to go to Balmoral given her history with the Royal Family. It was direct family only, and she is unwelcome there,” the source told the outlet.

Image: AP